A former Hunter health manager has risen through the ranks to become the new chief executive of NSW Health Pathology.
Vanessa Janissen said she was "looking forward to guiding the organisation through its next stage of evolution".
"We will be making the most of the advances in digital, science and technology," Ms Janissen said.
This would involve working with the organisation's "highly skilled scientific and medical teams".
Her appointment to the top job followed the departure earlier this year of NSW Pathology's founding chief executive Tracey McCosker.
Ms McCosker was appointed chief executive of Hunter New England Health in April.
Ms Janissen, a University of Newcastle graduate with an MBA [master of business administration], held management roles in the Hunter health district from 2000 to 2009.
She later worked in director roles with NSW Pathology and Calvary Health Care.
"It's an honour to have been entrusted to lead Australia's largest public pathology provider and world class forensic service," she said on the social media platform LinkedIn.
"I am humbled and inspired by the dedicated teams who demonstrated the expertise and value of our connected statewide network throughout the response to the pandemic.
"While this new era comes with its own challenges, I'm confident we will again rise to these, finding more new and innovative ways to enhance our services and the communities we serve."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.