Consultation underway to expand Sandgate crypt facility

Talks have begun to expand Sandgate Cemetery's crypt capacity. Picture supplied

Sandgate Cemetery has been serving the community for 142 years.

Since opening in 1881, the state's third largest cemetery has offered both traditional burials and cremations.



As cemeteries face the challenge of providing space, the historic regional landmark on Maitland Road is looking into expanding capacity by developing its existing crypt facility.

There is limited opportunity for crypt interments in the Greater Newcastle area.

Strong demand from families initiated a public consultation process, with Newcastle's Italian community recently invited to share its views about future crypt interment at Sandgate.

Newly merged Metropolitan Memorial Parks Administrator Ken Morrison says the cemetery's crypt facility was last developed in 2013.

"Hearing from our local community during this early stage is a critical step in the expansion process," Mr Morrison said.

"We want to understand people's preferences and expectations in order to better inform and guide our decisions."

Some families believe that above ground crypts are more respectful of the deceased.



In addition to religious beliefs and significance, crypts are less likely to be disturbed by animals or the elements, including flooding and erosion, and are considered highly durable.

Crypts require less maintenance and for those who prefer a more aesthetic look, they can be customised to fit individual tastes and positioned in a more visible location.



Crypts can be stacked or placed side by side allowing for more family burial options.

In July, Sandgate became one of eight Crown land memorial sites to be managed under Metropolitan Memorial Parks.



The new organisation was formed after the merger of Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Land Manager, Northern Metropolitan Cemeteries Land Manager, and Rookwood General Cemeteries Reserve Land Manager based in Sydney.

The two-operator Crown cemetery model will work in partnership with NSW Crown Lands, Cemeteries and Crematoria NSW, and the Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria, to manage and address the growing demand for cemetery space.

Mr Morrison says the new name better reflects the important and caring service available to communities across Newcastle and Sydney.

"We are now in a much stronger position to confidently plan for the future and better meet the growing needs and expectations of the communities we serve," Mr Morrison said.

Sandgate's proposed development will offer both single and double crypts, with the opportunity for ash memorial placements in the surrounding gardens and galleries.

The exact number and size of crypts to be built will be determined after an assessment process.



Should the expansion be supported by the community, feedback will be used to help generate a business plan and set the timeline for construction and completion.