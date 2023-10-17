Newcastle Herald
Updated

Knights prop Leo Thompson set to make Test debut for Kiwis

By Robert Dillon
October 17 2023 - 4:57pm
Leo Thompson. Picture Jonathan Carroll
KNIGHTS forward Leo Thompson will make his Test debut for New Zealand in Saturday's Pacific Cup clash against Samoa at Eden Park, in Auckland.

