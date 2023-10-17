Knights prop Leo Thompson set to make Test debut for Kiwis

KNIGHTS forward Leo Thompson will make his Test debut for New Zealand in Saturday's Pacific Cup clash against Samoa at Eden Park, in Auckland.
The 23-year-old has been named on the bench as part of an intimidating engine-room rotation that also includes Penrith premiership winners James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota, and Melbourne enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona.
Thompson's selection caps off a remarkable rise since being recruited by the Canberra Raiders in late 2019 after he was spotted playing rugby union.
His first season in the national capital was basically written off when COVID forced the cancellation of the NSW Cup competition, and he then spent 2021 in Canberra's reserve-grade team, adjusting to his new code.
At the end of that season, he was signed on spec by the Knights and has progressed from an L-plate interchange forward to regular starter, making 25 appearances for Newcastle this year.
The Gisborne product represented New Zealand Maori in the pre-season in the annual clash with the Indigenous All Stars.
Thompson's twin brother, Tyrone, has made similar progress in rugby union, representing the All Blacks in two tour matches last year and also the Maori All Blacks.
Knights winger Greg Marzhew has been named as a standby player for Samoa in jersey No.20.
AAP reports: New Zealand coach Michael Maguire looks set to prioritise the Kiwis if he is unable to combine that with the NSW Origin job next year.
Last week, NSW Rugby League offered Maguire a one-year deal to replace outgoing Blues coach Brad Fittler, who stepped down following back-to-back State of Origin series defeats.
The 49-year-old is contracted to New Zealand until the end of 2025.
"I'm going to the World Cup ... I'm fully focused about the Kiwis," Maguire told New Zealand media.
NZRL has still yet to publicly confirm whether Maguire could take on the Blues job while fulfilling commitments at the Kiwis and no decision is expected until after the ongoing Pacific Championships.
"That's what I'm going to be continually talking about and that's my goal at the moment.
"I am 100 per cent committed with the boys, we've done a lot of work to get to this point and I don't plan on anything getting in the way of what we're focused on."
