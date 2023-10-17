A teenager on his L-plates has been clocked allegedly riding a motorbike more than 80km/h faster than the speed limit on a Hunter road, police say.
The 17-year-old was handed $4640 worth of fines and eight demerit points after he was stopped by Cessnock highway patrol officers on Freemans Drive, southbound, at Cooranbong at about 6am on Tuesday.
Police said the teenager reached 173km/h in the 90km//h zone.
We was issued fines for speeding, not displaying an L-plate as required, and riding an unregistered and uninsured motorbike.
Police allege a roadside drug test detected cannabis in his body. The teenager is expected to be charged pending the results of a further drug analysis.
His licence was immediately suspended for six months and the motorbike banned from the road for three months.
