Nick Cave expert Mark Mordue is in conversation with Nick Milligan at Abicus on Darby Street in Cooks Hill today,October 20, from 5.30pm to 7pm.
Mordue is the author of Boy On Fire - The Young Nick Cave, published by HarperCollins in 2020..
Mordue will also be signing copies of his book and engaging in a question-and-answer session with the public at the event today.
Mordue is working on a sequel to Boy on Fire, tentatively titled, The Dark Star: Nick Cave in London, Berlin and Sao Paulo.
I think rock 'n' roll taught me to be free in my approach and to draw on anything and everything," Mordue said.
"Rock journalism infuses most of the stories I've written and is about an attitude and an energy. I think it connects to a more passionate, poetic and intuitive way of writing about people, art and places. The lyricism of it flows into all my work."
Boy On Fire was shortlisted for the ABIA Biography Book of the Year 2021. It is a profound and poetic biography of the formative years of the dark prince of Australian rock 'n' roll. It charts his family, friends, influences, milieu and, most of all, his music, revealing how Nick Cave shaped himself into the extraordinary artist he has become.
Nick Milligan is a Newcastle-based author, film critic and entertainment journalist. He has published the novel Enormity and the short story collection Tomcat Feelings, with a new book planned for publication in 2024.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.