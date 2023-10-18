Newcastle Herald
Sarah Baum's Challenger Series campaign ends in Brazil

By Craig Kerry
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Sarah Baum in the round of 16 at the Saquarema Pro. Picture by Daniel Smorigo, World Surf League
SARAH Baum faces an anxious wait to see if she stays inside the Challenger Series top 10 and cements her place for next year after losing in the round of 16 at the season-ending Saquarema Pro in Brazil.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

