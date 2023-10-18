Sarah Baum's Challenger Series campaign ends in Brazil

SARAH Baum faces an anxious wait to see if she stays inside the Challenger Series top 10 and cements her place for next year after losing in the round of 16 at the season-ending Saquarema Pro in Brazil.
The Newcastle-based South African lost to Australia's India Robinson on Wednesday (AEDT) 13.50 (7.33 + 6.17) to 10.33 (5.33 + 5.0), ending her 2023 campaign on the World Surf League's second-tier Challenger Series.
Baum was 10th heading into the sixth and final contest and was a mathematical hope only of breaking into the top five and qualifying for a maiden season on the Championship Tour.
However, the Paris 2024 Olympics-bound goofy-footer was also in a battle to grab automatic requalification for the CS as a top 10 finisher.
The 3320 points earned in Brazil took her to 16,130, which will not be enough to push her higher in the standings. Whether she stays in 10th will depend on the results of others still in the contest.
Robinson, who was confirmed as a CT qualifier before facing Baum, set up the heat win with a 7.33 from a flowing frontside attack at the halfway mark.
Baum led 9.66 to 8.93 after scores of 5.33 and 5.0 from backhand rides. But Robinson needed only a solid back-up score to takeover and she found that with 12 minutes to go, getting a 6.17.
Needing an 8.17, Baum fell on a promising wave then again in the final seconds to come up short.
Robinson, who lives on the NSW far north coast, joined countrywoman Sally Fitzgibbons and Americans Sawyer Lindblad and Alyssa Spencer as CT qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Merewether's Jackson Baker is chasing one of only three spots remaining on the men's CT for next year after American Jake Marshall and Hawaiians Imaikalani deVault and Eli Hanneman were confirmed as qualifiers.
Baker is to face American Shion Crawford in the round of 16 but there was no men's action at Saquarema on day four, while day five has been called off because of deteriorating conditions.
Still, the WSL announced that Marshall, DeVault and Hanneman had joined Americans Cole Houshmand and Crosby Colapinto, Australian Jacob Willcox and Portugal's Frederico Morais as CT 2024 competitors, based on points calculations. The top 10 on the men's CS this year qualify.
Baker was 11th on the standings before Brazil but is now 12th on the live ladder.
The powerful natural-footer, who missed the mid-season cut on the CT this year, is up against Brazilians Deivid Silva, Samuel Pupo, Mateus Herdy and Michael Rodrigues, American Kade Matson and Frenchman Marco Mignot for the last three places.
All but Silva remain in the hunt at Saquarema.
