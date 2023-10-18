Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hunter cricketer Jacob Simmons claims two hat-tricks in one innings

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
October 19 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Simmons claimed two hat-tricks in the same innings. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Jacob Simmons claimed two hat-tricks in the same innings. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

JACOB Simmons simply says "it was a great day", still riding the high from achieving a rare cricketing feat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.