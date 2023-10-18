JACOB Simmons simply says "it was a great day", still riding the high from achieving a rare cricketing feat.
Simmons, a 29-year-old who lives at Macquarie Hills, claimed two hat-tricks during the same innings on debut in Maitland's first-grade competition.
The right-arm seamer bowled all six victims in the space of 11 deliveries and finished Saturday with figures of 8-21 from seven overs.
He's already declared: "this is the highlight boys, don't expect any better".
Simmons played juniors between Southern Lakes and Glendale-Edgeworth before taking a break from the game, returning via pub cricket and eventually joining district club Wallsend in 2020-2021.
While at the Tigers he featured in a Royce McCormack Cup one-day final (second grade), cracked the first XI and took a five-wicket haul in the T20 Summer Bash.
Simmons made the switch to Kurri-Weston-Mulbring this season to line up alongside cousin and former Wallsend player Ben Herring.
He missed round one but made up for lost time at Kurri Central on October 14.
Bowling first change Simmons struck with almost immediate affect, at the end of his second over and split across his third and fourth, seeing opponents Raymond Terrace fall from 0-39 to 6-44.
"When I got the first one it was unreal. I didn't even realise I was on the second one," he said.
Simmons, who works as a contractor at Tomago-based Westrac, also enjoyed some banter with his father on the sidelines afterwards.
It's believed that two hat-tricks in one innings by the same bowler has occurred just twice in first-class cricket - Albert Trott (England, 1907) and Joginder Singh Rao (India, 1963-1964).
The Manchester Evening News quoted cricketing bible Wisden in 2011, relating to schoolboy Will Holmes and referencing another instance in Sri Lanka in 2007.
* NEWCASTLE-BASED Suburban Rebels may consider entering a side in Cricket NSW's inaugural Community Cup. A knockout T20 tournament open to senior clubs across the state was officially unveiled this week, with Sunday matches scheduled to start on November 26. The Rebels, a combined XI from the NDCA Suburban Districts competition, already play in the local T20 Summer Bash.
* UNBEATEN ladder-leaders Charlestown will be without top run scorer Jed Dickson (ankle) against Hamilton-Wickham at Passmore Oval on Saturday with captain Daniel Arms hopeful the opening batsman returns the following weekend. He's made 120 all up, posting half-centuries in both rounds of NDCA first grade. Magpies seamer Dan Bailey comes back for Parth Shah.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.