WARATAH-MAYFIELD captain Josh Claridge remains unsure how much he'll have key recruit Ben Patterson at his disposal this season, but Saturday's clash with the all-rounder's former club appears to be locked in.
Claridge admits the round-three draw might have helped get Patterson "over the line" as Waratah-Mayfield visit Newcastle City at Learmonth Park on Saturday.
Patterson, amid relocating home to Dubbo, joined Waratah-Mayfield from City this year but has yet to feature on the teamsheet in the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade competition.
"He [Patterson] adds a level of professionalism I don't think we have and experience we don't have without him," Claridge told the Newcastle Herald.
"He knows how to win games which is something we're lacking as a side. We've found ways to lose games we probably should have won, especially on the weekend.
"Hopefully he can add that winning mentality and help get us over the line."
Claridge confirmed Patterson's availability would be a "week-by-week thing" because "he's basically all-but moved back home to Dubbo".
The skipper says Patterson was "still planning to come down and play for us when he can" and added, "no complaints from me".
Waratah-Mayfield have opened this campaign 0-2 after going through 14 rounds without a win in 2022-2023.
"We've had a heap of new blokes come to the club across the four grades which has added a level of competition I don't think we had last year," Claridge said.
"Even though we weren't winning games there was a sense of complacency among the first-grade team because no one was really pushing them to take a spot."
Claridge now lines up alongside brother Cameron for the first time in seniors.
"There's four years between us so he's always been too young or a couple of grades below. I got to present his [debut] cap to him which was nice," Claridge said.
