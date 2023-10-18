BELMONT recruit Adrian Isherwood has added a level of calmness in 2023-2024 according to captain Luke Muddle as the team's pace stocks get bolstered for round three.
Ishwerwood, a left-handed all-rounder, arrived at Cahill Oval this season having previously played Sydney Shires with Pennant Hills and grade for UNSW.
He was also a T20 marquee for Newcastle City last summer.
"He [Isherwood] has just brought a lot of confidence to the boys and a bit of calmness too at the same time," Muddle said.
"The weekend could have gone either way and it's good just having him there to calm the boys down and even calm me down.
"He has a calming influence and he's [already] had a huge impact for us."
Isherwood took 3-27 with his orthodox spinners as Belmont successfully defended 9-137 against hosts Waratah-Mayfield on Saturday and eventually missed the one-day bonus point by a single run.
He scored 40 not out batting at No.3 in the first round, a five-wicket loss to City.
Next up Belmont host both University and Wests in back-to-back 40-over encounters.
Coming into the side are two right-arm quicks, Jarod Baxter (Sydney - Northern Districts) and Jacob Curry (City).
They will join the seam attack alongside Muddle and Riley Urquhart, who represented NSW Country at the under-19 nationals 12 months ago.
Muddle (4-10) spearheaded the victory last weekend and now feels fully fit after suffering ankle issues in 2022-2023.
Belmont's trio of run scorers from round two - James Burke and the Gibson brothers, Lachlan and Connor - are all aged 21 or under.
