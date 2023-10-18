Jets to tackle Roar as A-Leagues unite and axe Sydney final

THE Newcastle Jets will take on the Brisbane Roar as part of the inaugural A-League Unite Round in Sydney in January.
Each team in the A-League Men (ALM) and A-League Women (ALW) will play across three venues - CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, Moore Park's Allianz Stadium and Leichhardt Oval - between Friday January 12 and Sunday January 14, 2024.
As a result, both the ALM and ALW grand finals will revert to the traditional system whereby the highest-qualifying team is rewarded with hosting rights.
In a win for A-League fans, Australia Professional Leagues (APL) has kicked its loathed grand final deal with the NSW government into touch.
Destination NSW and the APL have renegotiated the existing three-year deal and replaced it with "Unite Round" - mirroring the NRL's Magic Round and AFL's Gather Round.
The Jets women will tackle the Roar as part of a double-header at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, January 13. The men take on the Queenslanders at Allianz Stadium on January 14.
Unite Round will be an extra round on the ALM calendar, but the ALW will remain at a 22-round season with six clubs giving up home games.
The Jets men will now play three games against Brisbane, with the round-12 fixture moved to Tuesday, January 23.
The reshuffle means they will play three games in eight days. They are away to Sydney on Friday January 19, take on Brisbane at home on Tuesday January 23 and host Wellington on Saturday, January 27.
The Jets women were to be away to Brisbane on January 13.
"It is a bonus for our fans because we retain all our home games and there is now an opportunity to celebrate a weekend of football as part of a big event in Sydney," Jets boss Shane Mattiske said.
"The other pleasing aspect is that we are now in a position to fight for a home grand final whether it is men's or women's. There is nothing better than hosting a grand final like the club did five years ago at McDonald Jones Stadium."
The APL pocketed $12 million of NSW taxpayer dollars when it agreed the three-year contract last year.
Central Coast lifted the 2022/23 ALM trophy at a neutral Sydney venue after beating Melbourne City.
The decision last year to sell hosting rights to the grand finals to Destination NSW was met with derision by fans.
Fans held protests and the tension spilled over onto the pitch, causing the Melbourne derby to be postponed after a pitch invasion.
"It's an improved deal, it's a win, win, win," APL chair Stephen Conroy said. "We return to the traditional format and we get more football for football fans."
Conroy said it was unlikely that the APL would consider taking grand final hosting rights to market again.
"I don't think with the success of this [negotiated deal] we would need to consider that in the future," he said.
Conroy said NSW Premier Chris Minns had given assurances that upgrades to Leichhardt Oval would ensure the 'Eighth Wonder of the World' was suitable to host four of the six ALW games.
"The stadium, from my understanding, is going to be good enough with the promises the Premier has made, I think it's going to be fabulous," Conroy said.
