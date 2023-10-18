POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from the Central Coast.
Olivier Finlayson has been away from home overnight after she was last seen on Cottesloe Avenie at Lisarow about 11pm on Tuesday.
Brisbane Waters police launched an investigation into her whereabouts when she could not be found or contacted.
Officers and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Olivier is descibed as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of thin build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said the 13-year-old was last seen wearing a large purple "oodie" jumper and black pyjama shorts.
She is believed to be in the Lisarow area on the Central Coast.
Anyone with information has been urged to call Gosford Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
