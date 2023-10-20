No winners in Middle East fighting

THE recent assault by Hamas on innocent Israeli civilians was barbaric and deserves to be universally condemned and responded to by Israel.
People within Australia, and beyond, seem to have conveniently forgotten Israel's systematic oppression of Palestinians through its regime of controls and illegal settlements. At what point does Israel's right to defend itself in its assault on Gaza become an inhumane and inappropriate assault on equally innocent civilians? One poignant item of graffiti on the 44km wall that surrounds much of the West Bank reminds us: injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
ONCE again, Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery is to the fore in her dedicated effort to save our pools from privatisation ("Call for answers after Beresfield pool staff axed", Herald, 13/10).
This ongoing fiasco with our council certainly does not pass the pub test in my view.
Ms Hornery is to be congratulated for standing up for the rights of the community in obtaining the highest standard for our pools and employees.
As a Wallsend resident, I have observed the decline of our local pool over the past couple of years, with cleanliness and hygiene, in my opinion, not the priority it once was. With our ever-increasing rates, we, the ratepayers, expect ever-increasing standards and respect.
SO, the last bit of public land at Honeysuckle is to be developed for affordable social housing. I have a better idea; Honeysuckle is already a jungle of steel concrete and glass. I suspect when all the necessary air conditioning is working, stepping outside will be like stepping into an artificial heat wave, a man-made environmental catastrophe.
I suggest the remaining patch of undeveloped land becomes a public park with grass, trees and natural sunlight; something that only mother nature can provide, and something that everyone needs. I would call this project Escape to Reality park, an oasis from a condensed environment to total freedom, a necessary part of childhood development, a necessary part of being alive.
WELL, Labor elected representatives, I reckon it is time to dump Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before he casts you all into the wilderness.
I find it alarming that he continues to press this stupid, uncalled for, constitutional recognition when the majority of Australians have voted to not accept his divisive proposal. He has already, through his actions, lost credibility with me.
Still, either through stupidity or arrogance, he continues to press on voters an idea that we want no part of. I think if his party does not get rid of him now, then they can expect many years in the wilderness.
Also, all elected politicians need to understand that we are the ones they work for, and we pay for the jobs and the perks. Enough is enough; put the Voice in the too-hard bin and start doing what we want you to do. Labor, you are on very slippery ground, and it is past time to reflect on your actions, or suffer the consequences.
MARK Kenny ("Divide and prosper: What the referendum results tell us", Herald 16/10), I object to you using the word 'hubris' when describing Anthony Albanese. He is an honourable man. That description is abhorrent.
LIKE most Australians, the decision on the Voice to Parliament wasn't going to affect me either way. It's a shame though that the country's Indigenous people weren't given a chance to sort out their own issues.
The whole saga is reminiscent of the republic referendum in the late 1990s when John Howard was in power.
Howard was a monarchist, and I think clouded the issue on how we would replace the governor-general with a president, and who would vote him or her in. It's become clear that any referendum in the future needs full bipartisan support and no backflipping for political gain.
IN my view, Premier Chris Minns' demand that Supercars continue in Newcastle completely ignored the objections of East End residents (''Nonsensical: Minns blasts council stance', Herald 19/10). It's not just the three days of racing, but also the setting up and dismantling that has turned their precinct into a virtual prison. Yes, Premier, Newcastle still wants to have the Supercars in future, but find a more suitable location.
I SEE that Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has met with the Republic of Fiji's PM, Sitiveni Rabuka. Australia agreed to sell Fiji 14 Australian-built Bushmaster armored military vehicles and to reach an agreement on cybersecurity cooperation. Hopefully in return Prime Minister Sitiven Rabuka will promise to help us with the state of Australian Rugby.
ORIGIN Energy and the NSW government are discussing extending Eraring power station's life past 2025. Everyone knows that if Eraring closes in just 18 months we will have blackouts. While the state government is playing political games under the charade of negotiations, I believe the reality is that Eraring will not close in 2026 and the state government will be forced to use taxpayers' money (subsidies) to keep the lights on. As is happening in the UK, Sweden, and other countries, practical and proper planning of the transition to alternative energy supplies will ultimately prevail, especially when political careers are threatened. Until we experience the results of the ineptitude of political interference, bureaucratic mismanagement and poor planning, things will not change. As is often said, "energy poverty equates to economic poverty".
I agree with Brian Watson-Will, ("Not everyone's accepted verdict", Letters, 18/10), about the bias in the ABC. My second point of interest, on October 17 Jacinta Price tried to introduce a bill into the senate asking for a royal commission into sexual abuse of young children in Aboriginal communities and an audit of all funding to support services etc to Aboriginal communities and guess what? Labor, Greens and Pocock voted it down. I believe all those that voted against the proposal are total hypocrites and make a joke of what was said before the referendum.
