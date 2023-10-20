No winners in Middle East fighting

ORIGIN Energy and the NSW government are discussing extending Eraring power station's life past 2025. Everyone knows that if Eraring closes in just 18 months we will have blackouts. While the state government is playing political games under the charade of negotiations, I believe the reality is that Eraring will not close in 2026 and the state government will be forced to use taxpayers' money (subsidies) to keep the lights on. As is happening in the UK, Sweden, and other countries, practical and proper planning of the transition to alternative energy supplies will ultimately prevail, especially when political careers are threatened. Until we experience the results of the ineptitude of political interference, bureaucratic mismanagement and poor planning, things will not change. As is often said, "energy poverty equates to economic poverty".