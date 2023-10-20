Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes, October 21 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 21 2023 - 4:00am
No winners in Middle East fighting
No winners in Middle East fighting

THE recent assault by Hamas on innocent Israeli civilians was barbaric and deserves to be universally condemned and responded to by Israel.

