HMA announces 2023 finalists and presentation night Advertising Feature

Hunter Manufacturing Awards finalist, No Thru, has created an interlocking security system that is an innovative reimagining of the traditional temporary construction fence. Picture Supplied

Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA) will announce the winners of its prestigious accolades at a gala event on Friday, October 20 at Newcastle's NEX. The awards inspire and encourage vibrant and enduring manufacturing and the event shines a light on the region's leaders and innovators making a mark in their fields.

The theme for the 2023 awards is "made in the Hunter, for the world" and HMA chair, Jacqui Daley, said it was important to recognise the growth of manufacturing in the region and to celebrate innovations and commitment as companies make a global push. "Hunter companies are transforming traditional manufacturing processes.



Sandy Thomas from Heldweld said the company was delighted to be a finalist again in this year's Hunter Manufacturing Awards. Picture Supplied

"Many are now increasing the levels of design for technologically complex, innovative, reliable, affordable, and available products, which are better, more sustainable, and solve a variety of society's problems," she said. "It enables them to compete globally."

Many of this year's finalists are first timers such as Hey Zomi, Herb Urban, and new start-up No Thru, while others are familiar faces including Hedweld, Resourceful Living, Whiteley, and Tomago Aluminium.

Judging panel convenor, Michael Murray, said one of the highlights of the cohort of finalists this year is the diversity of products featured. "It is exciting to see such a wide range of innovative products being created and exported from the Hunter," he said. "I've been in this role for 13 years and the awards always uncover outstanding Hunter companies producing quality products for the world market."

Currently, there are approximately 600 large and small-to-medium manufacturing, engineering, and technology companies in the Hunter region, and the industry contributes about $3 billion in value-add to the Hunter economy along with 6.6 per cent of its GDP.

Co-founder of Resourceful Living, Jess Hodge, said being part of the Awards paid testament to the region's relentless pursuit for innovation. Picture Supplied

While the region still has a large heavy engineering footprint, the advanced manufacturing sector is growing. Using smart technologies, industries are improving products and processes in many traditional industries including medical, food, supply chains, and others.

The 14 HMA categories include: