A SHOP owner was hit with a bottle before allegedly stabbing his assailant in the neck when an altercation broke out on Beaumont Street, police said.
Emergency services rushed to respond to reports a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old man had been injured at Hamilton just before 6.30pm on Tuesday.
Witnesses said part of the busy street was cordoned off with police tape while officers investigated how the alleged altercation unfolded.
Police were told at the time that the 35-year-old man, a Beaumont Street business owner, was "escorting" the 29-year-old man from the premises when he struck the older man with a bottle.
The shop owner is accused of stabbing the younger man in the neck in response, causing what police believed were non-life-threatening injuries.
A Newcastle police spokesperson said both men were taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for assessment and treatment.
Police investigations continue and anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the Beaumont Street area on Tuesday night has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
