Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle police investigate after shop owner allegedly hit with bottle before stabbing man in neck at Beaumont Street, Hamilton

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to Beaumont Street on Tuesday night. File picture
Police were called to Beaumont Street on Tuesday night. File picture

A SHOP owner was hit with a bottle before allegedly stabbing his assailant in the neck when an altercation broke out on Beaumont Street, police said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.