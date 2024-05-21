Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? Captain Starlight brings the best medicine to sick kids in hospital with a $1m fundraising goal to keep up the good work, purple e-bikes and scooters come to a grinding halt in Lake Macquarie and the fate of thousands of jobs and two coal mines hangs on new Eraring contract.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
The blog is free to access for all Newcastle Herald readers, but some article links may only be accessible exclusively to our subscribers. If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au. You can also send in news tips, diary dates and anything you think the news team needs to know.
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below, just scroll down to start discussing today's news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.