An epic air show and a million dollar race - it's a big day in the Hunter | live updates

What's making news today? Godolphin will try to extend the amazing Hunter day success of dam Retsina when filly Efharisto competes in the Max Lees Classic (900m) for two-year-olds at Newcastle on Saturday. Savatiano (2019) and Vilana (2022), both progeny of Retsina, have won the $1 million Newcastle Herald Hunter (1300m) for Godolphin. Meanwhile, in the skies over Nobbys, the RAAF will perform flying displays at the Newcastle Air Show. Here's how to make the best of the day and see all the action.