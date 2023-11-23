Fatal highway collision, transmission line stumbles | live updates

Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses. A man has died following a collision in the Hunter Valley, EnergyCo representatives visit Mark Clifton's Muswellbrook home with plans to construct two 80 metre wide easements through the centre of their grazing property on Inglewood Road and two men on one kayak set out on a 400 kilometre paddle for the climate crisis.
