Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? The letter-writing saga continues, as Newcastle councillors are warned to remain silent on the Scott Neylon investigation in a confidential memo, Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser says new Myuna Bay centre won't be like-for-like, Merewether residents believe a new flood model change doesn't hold water and are the refurbished Newcastle Ocean Baths the best Christmas present for the city?
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to support us and ensure you get the best local news, on your preferred platform or device, first:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.