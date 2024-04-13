Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? One of the NSW government's Newcastle light rail vehicles has been out of action for almost two years and is being scavenged for parts as doubts emerge over the supply of components from Spain, a teacher accused of sex with a student has been fired and stripped of his accreditation and police have pleaded with the public to put safety first when they get behind the wheel, with families expected to hit the road during the two-week break.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
The blog is free to access for all Newcastle Herald readers, but some article links may only be accessible exclusively to our subscribers. If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au. You can also send in news tips, diary dates and anything you think the news team needs to know.
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below, just scroll down to start discussing today's news.
