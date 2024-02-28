Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? A hotel worker is in hospital and two men are on the run after an armed robbery at a Cooks Hill hotel, the Schwartz school of hospitality is set to open in October, residents slam 'greedy developers, a dangerous roadway and a council that doesn't care', find out about the futuristic helmet helping paramedics treat patients within 'golden hour', and in national news, the families of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have visited the site where their bodies were found.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to support us and ensure you get the best local news, on your preferred platform or device, first:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.