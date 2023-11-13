Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? Most of Lake Macquarie and Newcastle have become unaffordable for renters, the Newcastle Jewish community has been "deeply disturbed" by anti-Semitic graffiti at The Hill, vandals have torn up a local foreshore, and the vacant Hunter asset the government is spending $1.8 million maintaining. In sport, a Knights recruit is facing a potential surgery setback, and can a women's Origin match in Newcastle attract a sell-out crowd?
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to support us and ensure you get the best local news, on your preferred platform or device, first:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.