Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? Newcastle will host a women's State of Origin match next year, and the Knights NRL draw has been revealed. Meanwhile, a community is scared and in shock after anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered at The Hill, a bikie has admitted to his role in a brutal jailhouse bashing, a gunman has pleaded guilty to his role in the Aberglasslyn shooting of Scott Papworth, and the Jets' poor record in Melbourne continues with a 4-0 loss to Victory.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to support us and ensure you get the best local news, on your preferred platform or device, first:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.