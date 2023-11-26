Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
A 30-hour blockade of the Port of Newcastle is coming to a close this afternoon. Environmental protesters have stopped weekend traffic at the port in action officially approved by NSW Police until 4pm on Sunday. As many as 3000 people were expected to take part in the protest, organised by Rising Tide.
Newcastle Herald reporter Matthew Kelly is filing from the scene - see his updates below:
