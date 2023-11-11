What's making news today? Citizens across the Hunter have paused to remember the Armistice as the clocks struck 11am. The ceremony at Newcastle's Civic Park was marked by a flyover performed by a Williamtown F-35A Joint Strike Fighter as the clock tower sounded the hour. Hundreds of police officers in the Northern Region are on sick leave, the Herald revealed this morning, marking a "very serious problem" for the Force. And a massage therapist who abused the trust of 15 women and girls by telling them he had to touch their private parts to treat their problems has been jailed for 15 years.