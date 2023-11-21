MP calls for council boss to be sacked, Knights weigh-in ahead of fight night | live updates

Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
What's making news today? Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery has called on City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath to be sacked after Mr Bath was named in Parliament as author of the Scott Neylon letters, a man remains behind bars after he was arrested at Lake Macquarie over the alleged sexual assault of a 90-year-old woman in what police have described as a "horrendous" attack, and some Newcastle Knights are preparing to get in the ring for a summer slog.
