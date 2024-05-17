Payne Haas' father accused of drug trafficking in the Philippines | live updates

What's making news today? NRL star Payne Haas' father has been arrested in the Philippines and faces extradition to Indonesia, where he is accused of drug trafficking. Bruce MacKenzie, the area's longest-serving councillor, who turns 86 next month, says he's at a point where he is "seriously considering" returning to what he knows best. On its 30th anniversary, the Hunter Rescue Ball - the key annual fundraising event for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - was a sellout event on Friday night, May 17.

