Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? A Telstra outage is planned for today as the telco conducts planned maintenance on the 5G network, the first whales of the winter season have been spotted making their migration and the progress towards a construction certificate for Newcastle Post Office's renovation has reached 90 per cent, according to the owner.
The blog is free to access for all Newcastle Herald readers, but some article links may only be accessible exclusively to our subscribers.
