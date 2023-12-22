Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? It's the 23rd of December and Christmas preparations are in full swing across the region. But for some, the holidays are difficult. Hundreds of children across the Hunter will wake up on Christmas morning in crisis care. Meanwhile, a seafood frenzy is expected as people prepare their holiday feasts, the Samaritans have started bump-in for their foreshore park lunch event, and a local business has stepped in to guard $120,000 in toys to save Christmas from a suspected Grinch. In other news, bar mill workers have left Molycop Waratah for the final time, and the planning commissioner has unveiled his grim take on Hunter.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to support us and ensure you get the best local news, on your preferred platform or device, first:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.