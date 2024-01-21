Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? Medical researcher Nathan Bartlett will today be named as Newcastle's 2024 Citizen of the Year for his work on respiratory infections, including COVID-19; meet Lake Macquarie Police District's new top cop; the state government will fund emergency dredging works in the Myall River to save Tea Gardens; a woman will front court today on Mayfield break-in charges; and families have been left wondering where their life savings have gone.
