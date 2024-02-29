Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? About 50 firefighters were called to Teralba where a townhouse was extensively damaged in a blaze, today is the leap year day and some Hunter residents are celebrating their actual birthday for the first time in four years and smoking rates have fallen in the local health district but vaping has massively increased.
