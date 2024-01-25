Temperatures rising, Black Neds Bay awash with wastewater | live updates

Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? A Newcastle pool operator has backflipped after cutting opening hours during heatwave, third time's the charm for massive apartment build approved on appeal, there's a shortage of rapid COVID tests as double wave bites, a private investor has snapped up Huntlee Shopping Centre in a $33 million deal, and emergency services urge "look after your mates" as police on the ground, water and in the air for Operation Australia Day 2024.
