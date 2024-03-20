Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? Details of a top secret port commitment deed involving the Port of Newcastle will be revealed in parliament on Thursday, uncertainty surrounding the Newcastle Jets unites fans behind a common goal, a spate of drink driving offences have police worried for the safety of Hunter road users, and why dumping Jackson Hastings is worth the gamble for Knights coach.
