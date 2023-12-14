Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond.
An emergency warning has been issued as a bushfire threatens Kurri Kurri hospital and South Weston areas.
Newcastle council has revealed the outcome of an independent investigation into the Scott Neylon letter writing saga without contacting the Herald or requesting copies of the letters, politicians and cricket clubs are dunking on the proposed location of the new $25m basketball stadium, and a Newcastle researcher has made a break-through discovery that could revolutionise the treatment of Schizophrenia.
