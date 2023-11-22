Big-time boxing returns to Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night with a nine-fight No Limit Boxing card.
Nikita Tszyu takes on Australian super welter-weight champion Dylan Biggs in the co-main event fight, a 10-round bout which will conclude the night.
Three local boxers are competing in the under-card fights: Amber Amelia, Brent Walton and Brandon Grach.
Issac Hardman fights Englishman Troy Coleman in the other co-main event fight.
Reporter Max McKinney will be providing updates throughout the night below.
