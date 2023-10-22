The Hungarian-themed cuisine at the Enderle family's charming Saint Helena Lochinvar boutique restaurant and bed and breakfast at which Mumma cooked and Pappa welcomed the diners, dispensed the wine and acted as maitre d'. Owned by the Enderles since 1956, Saint Helena was built in 1869 by Philibert Terrier, a famous French winemaker believed to be one of the first vignerons to bring long-gone wine grape vines to Maitland area. The Enderle family had owned the estate since 1956, when it was transformed into a restaurant and art gallery.