John Lewis calls closing time on 47 years of wine writing

By John Lewis
October 22 2023 - 11:00am
Newcastle Herald columnist John Lewis. Picture by Simone De Peak
JOHN Lewis last month celebrated 47 years as a wine columnist and, next week, will write his final piece for the Newcastle Herald as he steps into belated retirement. Here, Lewis explains how he fell into wine writing, and reflects on the early days of career spanning nearly five decades.

