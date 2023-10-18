WEIRDLY worded questions are how students at Rutherford Technology High School described their HSC Legal Studies exam on Wednesday.
Frank Tarlinton, Lissa Machimbra and Ciena Tipping said while they gave a good effort in their responses, the exam was not what they were expecting.
"Honestly, the questions made sense to our content of course but the way they were worded - the approach was quite different to what we do in class," Ms Machimbra said.
"But I feel confident on the terms that I did finish."
Mr Tarlinton said he has found the HSC process to be daunting but he was taking it as it comes.
"I was a little stressed out, it was the wording of the questions that were just a little weird but I feel like I can relax a little bit until my next exam," he said.
Ms Tipping said she was a little bit nervous to see her result but felt she did well at the multiple choice and essay questions.
"It was daunting because we haven't done many legal studies exams, we've only done two before and the structure was very different but I think I did pretty well, hopefully." she said.
Ms Machimbra said she has enjoyed undertaking Legal Studies and understanding law in Australia.
"I think it's been very useful in terms of daily life because it just gives us a clear view of the law in our country," she said.
Each of the students have two exams left and all have plans to continue their studies at the University of Newcastle.
Ms Machimbra has accepted an early entry into a Bachelor of Biotechnology and plans to transfer into doing a medical degree.
"Hopefully I can become an orthopaedic surgeon in the future," she said.
Mr Tarlinton plans to study Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Business, while Ms Tipping received early entry to do a Bachelor of Nursing.
"Ideally I'd love to do Paramedicine but I'm still working towards that," she said.
Mr Tarlinton's advice to future HSC students was to focus on their assignments to increase their chances of early entry.
"It definitely takes the pressure off come HSC time," he said.
The students wanted to thank their teachers for hosting study days and providing extra support with their exam studies.
