STRUMMING guitars and tapping to the beat, primary and secondary public school students from across Newcastle came together for three days of Bandfest.
From October 16 to 18 at Newcastle City Hall, school bands had the chance to put their talent on show, observe others and receive constructive feedback from recognised musical experts.
Charlestown South Public School were day one winners in the Primary Developing Section while The Junction Public School String Ensemble took the win in the Primary Open Section.
On day two, Wallsend South PS concert band took the honours in the Primary Intermediate Section and The Junction Public School in Primary Premier Section.
Belmont High School concert band topped the Secondary Jazz Section and Secondary Developing Section, while Lambton High rocked the intermediate section.
Bandfest Newcastle congratulated the winners and all involved in the event through a social media post.
"Mind blown, jaw dropping, dancing in the aisles ... what a day of stupendous banding. Congratulations to all the schools who blew the roof off the Town Hall," it read.
