MDC a great success, now for next year

It was one of the most successful editions of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase ever staged, but Greyhound Racing NSW will continue to look to evolve the world's richest greyhound series and consider changes to the format for next year.
For the 2023 series, GRNSW introduced successful new initiatives incorporating the Group 1 Ladbrokes Dapto Megastar and the Group 2 Sires On Ice Black Top at The Gardens as qualifying races, plus the addition of invitations being offered to the first four placegetters in the National Sprint Championship final.
The series will continue to be focused on regional NSW, with 16 venues hosting regional heats and finals in 2023. GRNSW will also look at any other options to continue the success and growth of the event, which will be run for the seventh time in 2024. "We implemented some new variations to the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase series this year, and I think you would have to say they were successful," GRNSW's head of racing operations Wayne Billett said.
"The heart and soul of the series will always be the regions, but we are conscious that we must always look to evolve our events, and we will explore all opportunities both here and abroad."
Interstate greyhounds and trainers will be chasing a third successive victory in the world's richest race series next year after Queenslander Jay Is Jay took out this year's final in stunning fashion. The Selena and Mick Zammit-trained star was the first greyhound from north of the border to reach the final, but the couple revealed after the race that they originally decided to bypass the series after a disappointing performance in the Grafton regional final. "We went to Grafton and we couldn't run third and we were like, well if we can run third at Grafton we can't win a million dollar race," Selena said.
"We were pretty dejected. We were like, nope, forget it we're not doing it. Then we slept on it, and then plan B went into action, and ... here we are."
Plan B was to trek to Wentworth Park each week, first for the city qualifiers, which he won, then six days later for the semi-final which he again won. A week later, on Friday October 13, Jay is Jay won the final of the world's richest greyhound race in front of a big crowd.
Adding to the emotion of the victory was the history behind Jay Is Jay. He is owned by Selena's mother Lillian Jones. Her late husband Jeff raced and trained Jay Is Jay's dam Kealoah, and following his passing she was raced by Mick and Selena.
When Kealoah finished racing she was mated with Sennachie, the champion sprinter who was raced by Victorian trainer Steve White, who built a friendship with the Zammits when he stayed with them while campaigning Sennachie in Queensland in 2019.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
