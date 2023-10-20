MDC a great success, now for next year

Interstate greyhounds and trainers will be chasing a third successive victory in the world's richest race series next year after Queenslander Jay Is Jay took out this year's final in stunning fashion. The Selena and Mick Zammit-trained star was the first greyhound from north of the border to reach the final, but the couple revealed after the race that they originally decided to bypass the series after a disappointing performance in the Grafton regional final. "We went to Grafton and we couldn't run third and we were like, well if we can run third at Grafton we can't win a million dollar race," Selena said.