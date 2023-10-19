As finalists in the 2023 Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA), Bekaert are no strangers to outstanding achievements. As Australia's only wire rope manufacturer, this year the Newcastle manufacturing facility celebrated 100 years of operation.
General Manager of Bekaert Australia, Steve Hennessey, said such longevity was thanks to the amazing efforts of company leaders, staff, and supportive clients. "A high performance culture in any business starts with the leadership and is something which Bekaert supports strongly," he said. "We are dedicated to providing our valued customers with top-of-the-line products and exceptional service."
With Bekaert entering the Exports category at the HMA, Steve said a win for Bekaert would mean a great deal to everyone involved. "It's a recognition of the dedication and quality workmanship of our workforce," he said. "Our HMA involvement also allows us to build relationships with our local community of very capable manufacturers."
Bekaert is a world leading innovator and supplier of quality wire and synthetic rope products and Bekaert Australia services a wide range of clients with their specialty products and services to industries such as Surface and Underground Mining, Oil and Gas, Cranes, Maritime, and Industrial markets.
An amazing history sets the scene for Bekaert Australia. The company's story began with barrier fencing to prevent rabbits and dingoes degrading paddocks and livestock. World War II saw a lift in production and diversification, and following the war, Australia entered a boom period. The economy developed strongly and in the 1950s they were involved in major national building projects such as the Snowy Mountains Hydro Electric Scheme and the Scenic Skyway which was Australia's first cable car opened in 1958, and is now the largest cable car in the southern hemisphere.
Over the years the company has undergone many transformations and today, Bekaert Australia continues to produce and supply specialised steel wire and synthetic ropes. As a proud Australian manufacturer, Bekaert also relies on Australian suppliers throughout their supply chain.
Steve said the future of Bekaert Australia looked bright thanks to a strong position in their traditional markets and capabilities to leverage new technologies and new applications. "Bekaert has always been a pioneer and we will continue to bring our expertise to make a positive difference both today and for future generations.
"One of the key growth areas for our business is supporting the transition to renewables such as Offshore Wind Farms, and globally we are investing in technologies to support efficiency and sustainability in numerous areas including the automotive and energy industries," he said. "Our future, just like our first 100 years, is centered around our values of being Safe, Smart and Sustainable and putting our customers first."
Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA) will announce the winners of its prestigious accolades at a gala event on Friday, October 20 at Newcastle's NEX. The awards inspire and encourage vibrant and enduring manufacturing and the event shines a light on the region's leaders and innovators making a mark in their fields.
The theme for the 2023 awards is "made in the Hunter, for the world" and HMA chair, Jacqui Daley, said it was important to recognise the growth of manufacturing in the region and to celebrate innovations and commitment as companies make a global push. "Hunter companies are transforming traditional manufacturing processes.
"Many are now increasing the levels of design for technologically complex, innovative, reliable, affordable, and available products, which are better, more sustainable, and solve a variety of society's problems," she said. "It enables them to compete globally."
Many of this year's finalists are first timers such as Hey Zomi, Herb Urban, and new start-up No Thru, while others are familiar faces including Hedweld, Resourceful Living, Whiteley, and Tomago Aluminium.
Judging panel convenor, Michael Murray, said one of the highlights of the cohort of finalists this year is the diversity of products featured. "It is exciting to see such a wide range of innovative products being created and exported from the Hunter," he said. "I've been in this role for 13 years and the awards always uncover outstanding Hunter companies producing quality products for the world market."
Currently, there are approximately 600 large and small-to-medium manufacturing, engineering, and technology companies in the Hunter region, and the industry contributes about $3 billion in value-add to the Hunter economy along with 6.6 per cent of its GDP.
While the region still has a large heavy engineering footprint, the advanced manufacturing sector is growing. Using smart technologies, industries are improving products and processes in many traditional industries including medical, food, supply chains, and others.
The 14 HMA categories include:
Apprentice of the Year, Outstanding Start-Up, Excellence in Marketing, Excellence in Building Workforce Capability for the Future, Excellence in Sustainable Operations, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Product Design, Rising Star, Excellence in Global Supply Chains, Excellence in Manufacturing Capability, Collaboration Partnership, Manufacturing Leader, Manufacturer of the Year - Fewer than 50 Employees, Manufacturer of the Year - 50 or More Employees.