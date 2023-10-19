Bekaert Australia are looking forward to the finals of the Hunter Manufacturing Awards Advertising Feature

The team at Bekaert Australia are dedicated to providing their valued customers with top-of-the-line products and exceptional service. Picture Supplied

As finalists in the 2023 Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA), Bekaert are no strangers to outstanding achievements. As Australia's only wire rope manufacturer, this year the Newcastle manufacturing facility celebrated 100 years of operation.

General Manager of Bekaert Australia, Steve Hennessey, said such longevity was thanks to the amazing efforts of company leaders, staff, and supportive clients. "A high performance culture in any business starts with the leadership and is something which Bekaert supports strongly," he said. "We are dedicated to providing our valued customers with top-of-the-line products and exceptional service."

With Bekaert entering the Exports category at the HMA, Steve said a win for Bekaert would mean a great deal to everyone involved. "It's a recognition of the dedication and quality workmanship of our workforce," he said. "Our HMA involvement also allows us to build relationships with our local community of very capable manufacturers."

Bekaert is a world leading innovator and supplier of quality wire and synthetic rope products and Bekaert Australia services a wide range of clients with their specialty products and services to industries such as Surface and Underground Mining, Oil and Gas, Cranes, Maritime, and Industrial markets.



An amazing history sets the scene for Bekaert Australia. The company's story began with barrier fencing to prevent rabbits and dingoes degrading paddocks and livestock. World War II saw a lift in production and diversification, and following the war, Australia entered a boom period. The economy developed strongly and in the 1950s they were involved in major national building projects such as the Snowy Mountains Hydro Electric Scheme and the Scenic Skyway which was Australia's first cable car opened in 1958, and is now the largest cable car in the southern hemisphere.

Over the years the company has undergone many transformations and today, Bekaert Australia continues to produce and supply specialised steel wire and synthetic ropes. As a proud Australian manufacturer, Bekaert also relies on Australian suppliers throughout their supply chain.

Steve said the future of Bekaert Australia looked bright thanks to a strong position in their traditional markets and capabilities to leverage new technologies and new applications. "Bekaert has always been a pioneer and we will continue to bring our expertise to make a positive difference both today and for future generations.

