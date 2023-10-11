What is margin in Forex trading?

Here are the fundamentals of margin trading in the forex market, the risks and rewards, the close relationship with leverage and what different brokers offer. Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content by PropCompanies.



If you're a forex trader in Australia wanting to get the most value from the currency market, the answer could be in margin trading.

Margin, in the context of forex trading, is a collateral that traders need to deposit with their brokers to open and maintain trading positions. It allows you to control larger positions in the market with a relatively small amount of capital.

As an Australian trader, the good news for you is that many of the top brokerages allow margin trading.

If you're not familiar with margin (or leverage) trading, we're here to explain the fundamentals so you can decide whether this trading tool aligns with your goals.

How does trading on margin work?

Let's say you have USD 1,000 in your account. After analysing the markets, you feel confident the Euro will strengthen against the USD. So confident, in fact, that you want to open a much larger trading position. Your broker allows trading on margin and will lend you additional capital up to a ratio of 30:1, so you decide to borrow the funds to buy more Euros.

Using margin, you purchase EUR 30,000 at the current exchange rate of USD 1.25 for EUR 1.00 bringing the total value of your position to USD 37,500 (30,000 x USD 1.25). The market moves as you predicted, and the value of the dollar drops to USD 1.30 against the Euro. Your position increases in value to USD 39,000, which means a profit of USD 1,500 (USD 39,000 - USD 37,500).

Had you opted to open a position using only the USD 1,000 in your account, you would've generated a much smaller profit. Instead of USD 1,500, you would have netted only USD 50. (USD 1,300 - USD 1,250)

If, on the other hand, the dollar had strengthened against the Euro, you would have experienced a very different outcome. A decrease in the price of dollars to USD 1.15 would decrease the value of your initial position from USD 37,500 to USD 34,500 (30,000 x USD 1.15). Instead of gaining USD 1,500 as in the above example, you've lost USD 3,000 (USD 34,500 - USD 37,500).

Fortunately, your broker uses margin calls to protect against significant losses. As the value of your position approaches your initial contribution of USD 1,000, you receive a message from your broker indicating that you must either close the position or add more funds to your account.

What are the risks and rewards of trading forex on margin?

Rewards

Trading forex using leverage has the obvious advantage of increasing your profits, but can also benefit you in other ways.

Increased market exposure. Larger positions mean more opportunities to participate in a broader range of market movements.

Capital efficiency. Leverage allows you to distribute capital across multiple positions in ways that might not make financial sense if you limited yourself to your own funds.

Portfolio diversification. Similar to the idea of capital efficiency, leverage can enable you to purchase a wider variety of currency pairs or assets than you could with only your own funds.

Risk management. If you use hedging to protect some larger positions, you can use leverage to set a corresponding hedge against unexpected movements.

Flexibility in trading styles. Some trading strategies function more effectively with larger positions. If you're relying on trading profits to fund your account, margin can cover the difference until you begin recouping costs.

Risks

Besides the possibility of increased losses, there are other reasons why some traders might consider leverage more of a nuisance than a value-add.

Interest costs. The funds your broker lends you are just that: a loan. And loans almost always have interest fees attached. Using leverage to amplify a long-term position can become expensive when you factor in the interest charged by your broker.

Transaction costs. Remember, leverage is calculated as a percentage of your position size. That means that Increasing the size of your investment means a proportionate increase in your trading costs

Limited risk management tools. Depending on your broker, you may find that adding leverage to the equation makes risk management more challenging. Some brokers force an automatic exit once the market reaches a certain point, making effective hedging or stop-loss order placement difficult.

Psychological stress. Some traders may feel that the stress of knowing that they may incur large losses too taxing to justify using leverage, even if they historically perform well.

Overtrading. Access to high levels of leverage can lead some traders to make poor decisions around the size of their positions. Likewise, traders experiencing a rough patch may be tempted to use leverage to recover their losses, only to end up in debt to the broker if things go south.

As always, you are the best judge of your risk appetite, skill level and trading style. Trading using leverage certainly offers benefits, but only if you've done the psychological and technical groundwork to prepare yourself to use the tool responsibly.

What is a margin requirement in forex trading?

Most brokers will specify an amount of funding a trader must maintain in his or her account to open a leveraged position. Often, this will be a percentage of the value of the total leveraged position.

Setting margin requirements prevents unethical traders from using the broker's money to gamble on the markets. Remember, the broker only has ready access to funds held on your behalf. Recouping additional losses from an already empty account would involve a lengthy and expensive collection process. By correlating margin trading to account funding, the broker guarantees its ability to recover at least a portion of the funds it loaned.

What is the relationship between leverage and margin requirement?

Leverage and required margin have a reciprocal relationship. The amount of available leverage determines the size of your position, while the margin requirement represents the proportion of that position that you must maintain in your trading account as security against the loan from your broker.

Your broker might have a margin requirement of 2 per cent. That would mean that you must hold at least 2 per cent of the value of your proposed leveraged position in your account in order to trade on margin. If you want to open a leveraged position worth USD 100,000, for example, you need to have USD 2,000 in your account before your broker will allow you to trade on margin.

What is a margin call?

If the market moves against you and the value of your position drops below a certain, pre-set limit, your broker will send a margin call. Trigger points will vary from broker to broker, but many use the margin requirement as the limit.

If we use the example above, your broker would send out a margin call if the value of your losses began to approach USD 2,000 - the requirement for your USD 100,000 trading position.

Once you receive a margin call from your broker, you have two options. You can either add funds to your trading account balance to ensure you remain above the margin requirement, or you can close the position yourself.

What happens if you can't make a margin call?

If you're not in a position to act on a margin call yourself, the broker will move on your behalf to protect both itself and you by closing one or more of your positions. This is called a stop out or forced sale.

Before trading with leverage, take the time to review your broker's policies on margin calls and stop outs to understand exactly how the broker intends to react to unfavourable market conditions.

When does a margin call and stop out occur?

Each broker sets different conditions for a margin call or stop out. To understand when and how your broker will move to protect its investment in your position, consult the terms and conditions of your particular account type.

Trading with a regulated broker licensed in your country of residence ensures that you and the broker operate on a transparent basis. The broker must disclose the terms under which it offers leverage to customers, including interest rates and margin requirements, and the amount of leverage is capped based on the asset traded.

Trading with an offshore forex broker may give you access to higher leverage, however these brokers are not required to comply with the same rules as those with a licence from a reputable, Tier-1 regulator. This can mean less protection for you and your money in the case of high volatility.

How to calculate margin for forex trades

One way of effectively managing your risk when trading on margin is limiting how much leverage you use. By maintaining a balance between your own and borrowed funds, you can limit risk and amplify profits sensibly.

Fortunately, you can calculate the margin required for a prospective position using a relatively straightforward equation. First multiply the size of your trade by the exchange rate. Next, divide the product by the leverage ratio. Finally, multiply the quotient by your base currency's exchange rate.

What is free margin?

Free margin refers to the amount of funding in your trading account available to open a new trading position or absorb losses from existing positions. Some traders and forex brokers prefer the term 'usable margin', so take this into account when doing your research.

To calculate your available free margin or usable margin, subtract the amount of leveraged funding you've already used from your existing account equity, taking into account any profits and losses.

Who sets margin limits for Australian forex traders?

Investments Commission (ASIC). That means capping margins at a ratio at or below that set by the regulator. These ratios depend on the asset traded, with maximum leverage for riskier products typically falling below those for less volatile trading instruments. In Australia , a licensed forex broker must comply with requirements set by the Australian Securities andInvestments Commission (ASIC). That means capping margins at a ratio at or below that set by the regulator. These ratios depend on the asset traded, with maximum leverage for riskier products typically falling below those for less volatile trading instruments.

ASIC regularly reviews its margin caps and other controls in Australia, and updates their regulations based on input from interested stakeholders.

How do I trade with higher leverage?

If you're confident in your trading skills and financially prepared to assume the risk associated with higher leverage, you have options beyond trading with an ASIC-regulated forex broker.

Offshore or international forex brokers licensed by other regulators may have higher margin caps, which means access to more leverage. Be aware, however, that these brokers also usually aren't required to offer the same client protections or follow the same accounting practices as their onshore, ASIC-regulated counterparts.

More experienced traders with ample funding, high trading volume and a track record of success can also apply for Professional Trader status. Provided you meet your broker's requirements for portfolio size, activity and overall trading knowledge, you'll have access to higher leverage than you would as a 'typical' client.