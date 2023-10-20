No million, but six new Pearls for the Lords
They may not have won the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase with One Hot Bandit, but when Jodie and Andy Lord arrived home at Gunning from Wentworth Park, their 2022 MDC champion She's A Pearl had become a mother.
In total Pearl had a litter of six pups, five dogs and a bitch, by super sire Fernando Bale, and should the Lords consider selling any of the six, the price tag is likely to be very, very high.
"Everything is for sale but we haven't attempted to sell them yet. We might sell a couple but I've already been offered some astronomical money for them and turned it down," Andy said.
"We'll treat them like any other litter, wait until they're three-months-old and get them ear branded, and when they're running around healthy and happy, then we'll make some decisions."
Regional focus
The racing focus now returns to the regions with two time-honoured features, one north and the other south.
The Goulburn club will stage heats of the $40,000 Group 3 Ladbrokes Goulburn Cup and the $25,000 Goulburn Workers Club Fireball on October 20, with the finals a week later, while up at Casino, the final of the prestigious Pop Northfield Memorial Maiden will also be run on October 27.
The Goulburn Cup always attracts strong fields. Last year local Mellcat Big Boy won the Cup for John Mellon, while brilliant sprinter Wow - another local - set the race record the year before with a blistering 24.22s performance.
Taree underway
The locals bid farewell to their old racetrack on October 4, and work began immediately on the new track at Taree. The site has now been cleared and work on the new track and facilities is about to commence.
The Taree track will be a new two turn 474.9m (circumference increased from 462m) track with the surface changed from grass to sand.
"We are all stoked up here," said Taree president Des McGeachie.
"It's very exciting. It was only a few years ago that we were Non-TAB racing for $300, then we became TAB and now we're getting a brand new loam track, something the people of the Mid North Coast have wanted and needed for a long time.
"All of our trainers here have been looking forward to this day for a long time. It really is very exciting news for the entire community too, not just greyhound people."
Cessnock gymkhana
Participants in the Hunter will have the opportunity to race at the Cessnock track when the club hosts a gymkhana on November 5.
All grades and distances will be catered for with a wide variety of prizes on offer on the day.
Anybody requiring further details can contact Tony Forbes at the Cessnock club.
