Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Lake Macquarie construction sites on notice during damaging erosion and sediment blitz

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie council environmental compliance officer Chelsea Sutherland. Picture supplied
Lake Macquarie council environmental compliance officer Chelsea Sutherland. Picture supplied

DEVELOPERS have been put on notice as council staff visit construction sites across the city as part of a statewide blitz on damaging erosion and sediment runoff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.