What is leverage in Forex?

Simply put, leveraged trading refers to the practice of using funds borrowed from your forex broker to increase the size of your trading position. Picture Shutterstock

The ultimate double-edged sword for day traders of all stripes, leverage has the potential to amplify profits and losses exponentially. Understanding how to wield it correctly increases the odds that you'll end up on the right side of this powerful weapon, so we've compiled a complete breakdown of frequently asked questions.

What is leverage in forex trading and how does it work?

In simplest terms, leveraged trading refers to the practice of using funds borrowed from your forex broker to increase the size of your trading position. Assuming you've done your homework and tested your strategy, leverage will increase your profits provided the market moves in your favour.

Let's look at an example of how leverage works in the forex market using hard numbers.

Without leverage:

Trader A has USD 1,000 in funding. That means Trader A can control a position of up to USD 1,000. He believes that the dollar will strengthen against the euro and goes long, buying USD 1,000 of the EUR/USD currency pair. Trader A's trading strategy is strong, and the dollar does, indeed, increase in value to the tune of 2 per cent. With this favourable movement, Trader A closes the position and nets a profit of USD 20 (1,020 - 1,000 = 20).

With Leverage:

Trader B also has USD 1,000 in funding and a hunch that the dollar will rise in price against the euro. Unlike Trader A, however, Trader B has access to leverage at rates of up to 20:1. Trader B decides to use leverage to increase the USD 1,000 trading position to USD 20,000. When the dollar strengthens by 2 per cent, the total value of Trader B's position increases to USD 20,400. Like Trader A, Trader B exits the forex market at this point, but with a USD 400 profit (20,400 - 20,000 = 400).

When used correctly and in combination with a battle-tested trading strategy, leverage has the potential to dramatically increase your potential profit. Be warned however, leverage can lead to sizeable losses when movements are unfavourable. So if you are new to trading or have an uncertain track record and you wish to use leverage then start small.

In all cases, trading with a licensed, regulated forex broker ensures the broker is responsible with the leverage they offer. Some unregulated or offshore brokers do offer leverage of 500:1 or more which can lead to excessive losses for the wrong trade.

What are the benefits of leverage in forex trading?

Beyond increased profits, using leverage to trade forex offers a number of other benefits and opportunities, including increased market participation and portfolio diversification.

Increased market participation. Because using leverage enlarges your positions, you have the chance to control more of the market without increasing your direct trading costs.

Portfolio diversification. When you use leverage to amplify your buying power, you're able to distribute your available capital across a wider range of asset classes, balancing your positions to protect the health of your overall portfolio.

Cost-effective trading. If you don't have much initial capital with which to work, leveraged positions may give you better access to the markets at cheaper prices than opening small positions, especially with spread-included accounts.

Trading flexibility. Leveraged trading complements multiple trading styles and can amplify the outcomes of both short and long-term strategies.

To use this leverage, you will need to ensure you have enough funding in your trading account to open a trading position. This is known as the minimum margin requirement, the larger the leverage you use, the more margin you will need in your trading account.

What are the disadvantages of leveraged trading?

Of course, leveraged trading also comes with some distinct disadvantages. Chief among them: exponentially large losses. Think about the mechanics of leveraged trading, however, you soon discover other possible drawbacks:

Limited risk management. Placing stop-loss or limit orders to effectively manage risk requires a comprehensive understanding of how even small market movements will impact your overall position. By increasing your exposure, leverage can complicate the necessary analysis.

Margin calls. The more leverage you use, the higher the likelihood that the broker will move quickly to protect itself in the event that the market starts to move against you. While you might be able to ride out fluctuations when it's only your capital at stake, brokers will issue margin calls that require you to deposit more capital into your account or risk a forced exit before the forex market recovers.

Capital risk. Trading with leverage carries the risk that you may have to forfeit your initial capital to make the broker whole if you fail to promptly exit a losing position.

Stress. Trading effectively requires a certain level of emotional mastery - you can't close every position in a panic any time the market dips. Hard enough to do when it's your own money on the line, and decidedly more challenging when you're using someone else's funds.

If you'd like to learn more about leveraged trading or begin building your emotional tolerance, consider starting with less than the maximum leverage allowed. Instead of 20:1, for example, begin with 5:1 and gauge your reaction.

Should you use leverage in forex trading?

While leverage can definitely increase your profits, it's not for everyone. Some traders prefer to avoid the larger-than-planned losses leverage can lead to and this for many can be a smart move. There is also the stress associated with trading using borrowed funds which can lead some to conclude it isn't worth the rewards of larger profits.

Likewise, traders still learning the market and those without a well honed strategy might stand to lose more than they gain by adding leverage to the mix. Without a clear understanding of what works and what doesn't in your trading, you run the risk of mistaking good luck for skill and opening much larger positions than you could otherwise afford with leverage.

If, on the other hand, you're an experienced trader consistently achieving positive results, leverage could help you realise greater returns on your trading activity. Prudent risk analysis and management combined with reasonable ratios could have you smiling all the way to the bank.

How much leverage should you use when forex trading?

Similar to the question, "Should I use leverage in forex trading?", the "right" amount of leverage will vary from forex trader to forex trader.

A good rule of thumb for any trader: never risk more than you can afford to lose. That goes double for leveraged trading, where the temptation of large profits often comes with the temptation to use high leverage and assume more risk than you can afford.

What can you do to minimise risk when trading with leverage?

Cautious by nature but ready to experiment with leveraged trading? You'll be pleased to learn that you can comfortably play with margin and leverage without putting your portfolio or your initial capital in harm's way.

Before even looking at the maximum leverage your forex broker offers, take a moment to consider your portfolio, your capital and your risk tolerance. Use these three factors to develop a personal risk-reward ratio to calculate the amount you're willing to put on the line to realise a specific profit.

We've already mentioned using lower leverage ratios and maintain that this is the best way to control your risk. Obviously, you won't see the same profits as you would with high leverage, but you won't see the same - potentially unaffordable - losses.

Setting stop-loss orders can help ensure that you exit losing positions before the market falls below a certain level. For larger positions, you can also use them to avoid the expense and uncertainty associated with margin calls.

Finally, diversifying your portfolio and regularly updating your strategies based on market news will help you distribute risk across positions. Concentrating your portfolio on a single market or trade can have disastrous consequences, even without the added burden of leverage.

What is the difference between leverage trading and margin?

Though inextricably connected - and sometimes used interchangeably - leverage and margin are actually different things.

"Leverage" describes the ability to control a large position in the market using a comparatively small amount of your own capital. Usually, that ability arrives thanks to the willingness of a third party, usually a broker, to lend you money so you can buy more of your preferred currency pair.

Of course, the broker or other lender wants a degree of security against possible losses. In the case of forex trading, you'll use the funds already in your trading account as collateral. Those funds constitute the "margin" your broker requires in order to support you trading with leverage.

Let's say your forex broker offers leverage of 30:1. That means the broker is willing to lend you the funds you need to increase the size of your position to 30 times what it might be if you only had your own funds to work with. The actual money you have to invest in the position? That's the margin. Typically, brokers set a minimum account balance required to access leveraged trading called the margin requirement.

Still stuck? Remember that leverage will always be expressed as a ratio, and margin as a fixed amount, generally a percentage of the total position size.

