What is a spread in Forex?

Why does the spread matters so much, and what are the differences between a fixed and variable spread? Picture Shutterstock

In forex trading, understanding the concept of spreads is crucial. From choosing the best forex broker for your needs to selecting the right trading account to budgeting for your trading to selecting the right currency pairs to buy and sell, the spread influences nearly all aspects of forex trading.

In this article, we explain why the spread matters so much, unpack the differences between a fixed and variable spread and answer other frequently asked questions.

What is the spread in forex trading?

In forex trading, the spread represents the difference between the bid (buy) price and the ask (sell) price for a particular currency pair. Or, if you prefer more straightforward language, it's the amount the market needs to move to close the gap between the purchase price and the selling price for your currency pair so you can profit from your position.

Forex traders measure the size of the spread using a standard unit of measurement called the 'price interest point' or 'pip' for short. If, for example, the value of the EUR/USD pair moves from 1.1500 to 1.1501, you would say the spread has increased by one pip. For the majority of currency pairs, a pip is typically the fourth decimal place and represents around USD 100 if you trade standard lots of 100,000 units.

Let's look at an example of how this works in actual trading. Trader A wants to buy EUR/USD. The current bid price sits at USD 1.1200. The ask price, on the other hand, sits closer to USD 1.1205. In order for Trader A to break even, the market needs to move 0.0005 pips to close the gap between the buy and sell prices. For Trader A to profit, the market needs to move more than 0.0005 pips.

How is the spread calculated in the forex market?

The actual formula used to calculate the spread is a simple one: subtract the bid price from the ask price. In the example above, we calculated Trader A's spread by looking at the bid price of 1.1200 and then subtracting it from the ask price of 1.1205. 1.1205 - 1.200 = 0.0005.

What are the different types of spreads?

If you're currently shopping for a forex broker or deciding what kind of trading account best suits your trading needs, it's important to understand the difference between the two types of spreads.

A fixed spread, as the name implies, remains the same no matter what the market conditions. Even during periods of extreme volatility, the difference between the bid and the ask price doesn't change. Many beginner traders prefer the consistency of a fixed spread as well as the predictability of set trading costs.

If this sounds like a good fit, look for a trading account that features 'spread-only pricing' or 'spread-included' in the trading costs. Most forex brokers offer fixed spreads with a standard trading account, but always check the fine print. Remember, too, that your forex broker sets fixed spreads, which means it can also change them at will.

A variable spread, sometimes called a floating spread, expands and contracts depending on market conditions. During times of high volatility, the spread will widen, narrowing again when the market calms. A variable spread often translates into a tight spread - sometimes as low as 0.0 pips - which can appeal to more experienced traders or those who use scalping strategies. If this sounds like you, look for an account that features 'raw spread pricing'. Unlike broker-set fixed spreads, variable spreads move with the market.

What are the advantages of a fixed forex spread?

Especially for a newer forex trader, who needs to focus on developing and testing a forex trading strategy, the predictability of a fixed spread can simplify the trading experience. When you don't need to worry about calculating commissions or accounting for wild swings in the spread, budgeting for your trading activity loses some of its complexity.

Casual retail investors will also appreciate the stability and opportunities for risk management a fixed spread provides. Known transaction costs make it easier to plan trades and place stop-loss or limit orders accordingly. Likewise, the stability of a fixed spread prevents a sudden, unexpected increase in forex trading costs.

Let's say that Trader A has an open position with a fixed spread of 2.0 pips. Due to an unexpected news event, the market experiences a surge of volatility. Across the broader market, the spread for Trader A's currency pair widens significantly - 6.0 pips. Thanks to the fixed spread, however, Trader A's costs remain the same in case of an exit.

What are the disadvantages of a fixed forex spread?

Of course, the stability and consistency of a fixed spread come with a tradeoff in the form of higher costs and a lack of flexibility.

During periods of low volatility, fixed spreads may be higher compared to variable spreads, leading to potentially increased trading costs. Conversely, fixed spreads may not reflect the true market conditions in fast-moving situations, meaning you miss out on favourable opportunities.

Fix spreads can also lead to a degree of dependency on your forex broker that some traders may find undesirable. Relying on broker-set fixed spreads means your trading costs rest solely in the hands of your forex broker, who can increase them at will. If you rely on a system of interconnected positions or hedges to generate profits and protect against risk, a sudden increase can have consequences for your profits.

Returning to Trader A and the fixed spread of 2.0 pips, let's hypothesise that, instead of widening, the spread narrows to 0.0 pips. Normally, this would allow Trader A to realise significant profits. Due to the fixed spread, however, Trader A can't take advantage of the unexpectedly tight spread.

How is a fixed spread calculated?

It's important to understand that each individual forex broker determines the fixed spread it offers to customers by providing buy and sell quotes for financial instruments, including currency pairs. That means both that fixed spreads will vary from broker to broker and that the broker typically earns a profit based on the prices it quotes.

The technical term for this is 'market maker', and while it's not inherently unethical, it is important to consider the extent to which the broker benefits from quoted rates before you open a trading account. Check the terms and conditions before signing on the dotted line to be sure you understand when and how the broker can change its fixed spread to avoid unpleasant surprises.

What are the advantages of a variable spread?

If the reliability of a fixed spread feels too restrictive, you may prefer to explore raw spread accounts that offer a variable or floating spread. Because these spreads fluctuate based on market conditions, they may offer lower spreads, which can translate into higher profits.

Other advantages of a floating spread include lower trading costs and greater trading flexibility. When you're not restricted to a fixed spread, you can enter and exit the market strategically to lower the fees paid to your broker. Likewise, if you intend to pursue an advanced or complex trading strategy, you may find that a variable spread trading account from a low spread forex broker better accommodates your needs.

Let's look at another example. Trader B is actively trading forex with a variable spread on the EUR/USD currency pair. Initially, the bid price is $1.1200, the ask price is $1.1202, which means a spread of 2.0 pips. Following a news event, the market condition changes, and the high spread tightens to 0.0 pips. Unbound by a fixed spread, Trader B closes the position at a profit.

What are the disadvantages of a variable spread?

The same flexibility that can help you increase profits can also lead to higher trading costs and eat away at your earnings. Had the market widened in the above example, Trader B would have had no choice but to hold the position open until that market condition stabilised or to exit at a loss.

Floating spreads also add a layer of complexity to calculating your transaction cost. Rather than the predictable fees of a fixed spread, you'll need to feel comfortable juggling your forex broker's commission as well as an ever-changing spread.

Raw spread accounts may also not work well for scalpers, who rely on minute market movements to generate profits. At minimum, you'll need to pay close attention to your forex broker's execution speeds to protect yourself against slippage.

Should I trade with a fixed spread or variable spread trading account?

The right trading account for you will vary depending on multiple factors, including your trading budget, preferred strategy and trading platform needs. Resist the temptation to decide on a forex broker based on spreads alone, but understanding the economics of high spread vs low spread forex brokers and market makers can help you make an informed decision.

A fixed spread account with a low spread forex broker may be the best option for you if:

You engage in short-term trading strategies like scalping, where small price movements matter.

You have a limited trading budget and need predictability in your costs

You're just starting to trade forex and don't want the hassle of calculating commission plus the spread in your trading costs

A variable spread account may be the better fit for you if:

You're comfortable calculating your trading costs and need tight spreads to generate a profit

Your trading strategy benefits from flexibility and adapting to market conditions

You have a high risk tolerance and can ride out periods of extended market volatility.