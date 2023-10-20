University of Newcastle: now and future of higher education sector in Australia

One of our proudest equity contributions has been through the Wollotuka Institute, which has helped us support the highest number of Indigenous graduates of any university in Australia. Wollotuka celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. It's the kind of dedication to equity that achieves results, with more than 4 per cent of our domestic students identifying as Indigenous. We also have a high retention rate - the proportion of students who continue studying after their first year - at almost 80 per cent for Indigenous students.