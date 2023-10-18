COMEDIAN and broadcaster Paul Culliver will hit the airwaves at ABC Newcastle from Monday.
He'll take over presenting ABC Radio Newcastle's Drive program, after Kia Handley moved to on to a new adventure in August.
Mr Culliver is an award-winning stand-up comedian and broadcaster, with eight years at the ABC under his belt and nearly two decades of radio work behind him.
He'll be moving from ABC Capricornia's Breakfast program for the gig in Newcastle.
While he starts the Drive shift from Monday, Mr Culliver has been heard across Newcastle before, having filled in on the station's Breakfast program in the January 2019.
"I've hoped ever since that I might get the chance to return on a more permanent basis," he said.
"I'm excited to join the team and get to know my listeners across Newcastle and the Hunter.
"I'm looking forward to keeping the Drive audience up-to-date and connected with what's happening in the region at the end of each working day."
Listeners might catch a glimpse of him behind the mic in a different setting too.
"I'm also excited to be able to enjoy some of the nightlife of Newcastle, including the stand-up comedy scene," Mr Culliver said.
ABC Newcastle editor Lucia Hill said she was delighted to welcome Mr Culliver back to the Hunter.
"Entertaining, intelligent, enthusiastic and a little mischievous - Paul will delight and entertain, and we can't wait for him to be a part of the team," she said.
"He combines his warm and engaging personality with a natural curiosity for the region."
Mr Culliver's first show will be on Monday, October 23.
ABC Newcastle's Drive program runs on weekdays from 3pm to 6pm.
