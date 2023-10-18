Trainer Paul Roderick back in winning style at The Gardens

Paul Roderick was back in the winners' circle with just his third runner back as a trainer at The Gardens on Wednesday.
Big Blue Zooper took out the first race, a 400m maiden, from box one at his second start. Third on debut at the track five days earlier, Big Blue Zooper started well to lead on the way to a 1.5-length win.
It was Roderick's first success following an almost two-year break spent moving from Weston to Sedgefield, near Singleton, and setting up a new training property. His father, Robert, lives on the same property and also had a win at The Gardens on Wednesday with Poppy's Girl.
Paul was happy with the effort from his Barcia Bale-Hunter's Charm dog.
"There's nine in that litter and there's a couple more coming through," Roderick said.
"The draw made a difference and just a bit of experience as well, because it's a bit different on race day when it's their first time. He probably broke in the slowest of the whole nine but he just keeps improving."
"Dad had a good winner as well, so it was a good day out."
