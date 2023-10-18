Gold Trip connections edge closer to Caulfield Cup shot

Melbourne Cup champion Gold Trip drew gate 11 for Saturday's $5 million Caulfield Cup (2400m) after connections paid a late acceptance fee on Wednesday.
Gold Trip, syndicated by Hunter-based company Australian Bloodstock, was a dominant last-start winner of the Turnbull Stakes (2000m) and connections were unsure of his next target, with the Cox Plate (2040m) also on the radar ahead of a potential Melbourne Cup (3200m) defence.
A decision was left until Wednesday afternoon, when the $37,500 late acceptance fee was paid and jockey Ben Melham was booked for the ride.
However, there was some still doubt whether Gold Trip, which was a close second to Durston in the race last year, would run on Saturday.
Co-trainer Ciaron Maher told Racing.com that the state of the Caulfield track would be closely monitored given the warm weather predicted and Gold Trip's liking for softer ground.
"We'll just keep an eye on the track," Maher said.
"Obviously the weather is quite warm but I think today was a pretty good indicator of how the track is going to be.
"I think the team have done a sensational job. The track had quite a bit of give in it this morning and it stayed a [Good] 4 all day and there's quite a bit of give in it now.
"If it presents like that, I think I will be quite happy."
Maher was pleased with the draw in 11.
Also on Wednesday, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was a winner at Randwick's Kensington track with Australian Bloodstock's Dream Hour.
