A man has been charged with murder over an alleged stabbing on the Central Coast this week, after a dead man's body was found inside a parked car.
Emergency crews were called to a carpark on Trafalgar Avenue at Umina Beach at about 3.15am on Monday, October 16, where they found the body of a 40-year-old man, with stab wounds, inside a vehicle.
The State Crime Command's homicide squad and Brisbane Water police arrested a 30-year-old man at Gosford police station at about 7.30am the same day.
He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for a hand injury.
Police said in a statement on Wednesday night the 30-year-old, a Umina Beach local, had been charged with murder over the 40-year-old's death.
He was refused bail and will face the charge for the first time in Gosford Local Court on Thursday, October 19.
The identity of the 40-year-old victim has not yet been publicly released.
