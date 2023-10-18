Newcastle Herald
Man charged with stabbing murder after dead body found inside car at Umina Beach

October 19 2023 - 7:51am
A man has been charged with murder over an alleged stabbing on the Central Coast this week, after a dead man's body was found inside a parked car.

