"I somehow think that I've been the fortunate one, not the Hunter Valley wine industry, because I've met some beautiful, marvellous, friendly people, and tasted some great Hunter Valley wines, and I've come to treasure the expertise and devotion, the innovation, and the courage in the face of adversity of the people of our wine country," John told the Herald after being recognised for his "outstanding contribution" to the Hunter Valley wine industry at the 51st Hunter Valley Wine Show awards in September.

