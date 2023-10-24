Hunter Valley winemakers have raised their glasses to John Lewis who has today written his final column for the Newcastle Herald.
The journalist and former Herald editor is retiring, having spent the past 47 years writing about wine, winemakers, and the wine industry.
"I somehow think that I've been the fortunate one, not the Hunter Valley wine industry, because I've met some beautiful, marvellous, friendly people, and tasted some great Hunter Valley wines, and I've come to treasure the expertise and devotion, the innovation, and the courage in the face of adversity of the people of our wine country," John told the Herald after being recognised for his "outstanding contribution" to the Hunter Valley wine industry at the 51st Hunter Valley Wine Show awards in September.
Here's what some of our best-known Hunter Valley winemakers had to say about John and his career.
Iain Riggs AM, Brokenwood Wines, Hunter Valley Wine Industry Living Legend (2021)
"Basically John was one of the first people to contact me when I arrived as a bit of an interloper into the Hunter Valley wine scene. I was hired by James Halliday to build a new winery at Brokenwood Wines and start white wine production, 27 years old and a dreaded South Australian.
"I'd suggest John rang within two weeks of my arrival in late October 1982. Over the ensuing years, he has kept a close eye on, and reported on, the achievements of not only Brokenwood but also the change of the winery landscape from corporate to boutique.
"He played a critical role in documenting the ebbs and flow of the Hunter Valley wine industry over nearly 50 years. He is probably more historian than wine writer. As a small wine region, he was always on our side and we all benefited from his enthusiasm. I certainly wish him well in retirement."
Brian McGuigan AM, McGuigan Wines
"I have known John Lewis since he started to write the wine column in the Herald many, many years ago. The establishment of a wine column in the Herald was a great move at the time, particularly appointing John Lewis to write it.
"The wine industry has, for 200 years, been an agricultural pursuit that has occurred behind Newcastle. To see that the Herald recognised the need for wine commentary in their publication on a weekly basis was astute and did much to inform Novocastrians and Hunter Valley-ites about the state of the wine industry from time to time.
"John's attitude to us as winemakers was always one of getting to the core information and making sure that he and the article was positive for the goodwill of the article subject. John was always so reliable, interested and he wrote in an interesting way about the technical issues surrounding wine production so that his audience could make good sense of it.
"John will be missed, not only because of his loyalty to the wine industry and to the Herald, but because he is such a bloody good guy. We will all miss his phone calls."
Jay and Julie Tulloch, Tulloch Wines
"Best wishes to John Lewis on his retirement from wine journalism. John has been a staunch supporter of Hunter Valley wine over a long career and has always been fair and constructive in his appraisal of wine for the Hunter Valley and Australia.
"We wish him well in his retirement."
Rod Kempe, chief winemaker, Lake's Folly Vineyard
"John is a stalwart of the wine industry and a huge long-time supporter and mouthpiece for the Hunter Valley.
"His honest, positive approach to wines and our region were influential over decades and he will be greatly missed.
"We wish him all the very best in his retirement."
Bruce Tyrrell AM, managing director at Tyrrell's Wines, Hunter Valley Wine Industry Living Legend (2009)
"John has been a friend of the Hunter Valley for around half a century. Apart from being a great writer, and concentrated on the strengths of the Hunter, he has also been a great friend to the area and individuals within it. This really marks the passing of an era."
Andrew Thomas, Thomas Wines, 2023 Hunter Valley Winemaker of the Year
"I have known John personally (and read his wine articles in the Herald with interest) for well over 30 years now.
"John is one of the true gentlemen of the Australian wine industry.
"His writing has always demonstrated a deep understanding of wine, but also a unique ability to communicate his message effectively with the general public.
"I have always admired John's passion for wine, but also his humility and humour.
"Over the years John has been a great ambassador for the Hunter Valley wine region, and whilst we will miss his weekly column we also wish him well in retirement."
Chris Tyrrell, Tyrrell's Wines
"Growing up in the Hunter Valley wine community, John Lewis has always been a constant. He truly defines what it is to be a legend and his regular columns will be missed by all."
Jennie Curran, CEO of the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association
"We were thrilled at our recent Hunter Valley Wine Show celebrations luncheon to recognise John for his 'outstanding contribution to the Hunter Valley wine industry'.
"Having such a passionate advocate for our wines, for so many years, has helped us to take the stories of our wines and winemakers to passionate wine consumers in Newcastle and the Hunter.
"We wish John much enjoyment in his life after 'wine journalism' with his family; consuming the best of Hunter Valley wine!"
